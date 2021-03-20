WATCH: Woman fined for not wearing mask, punches official
In a video circulating on social media, a woman in Mumbai, India, punched an official after being fined for not wearing a mask.
In a video shot on a mobile phone, the woman was seen boarding an autorickshaw and she was stopped by another woman, who works with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)- the financial capital’s civic body in India.
The woman was seen asking the attacker to wear her mask, however, she suddenly lunges at the worker and slaps her.
“The video of a woman marshal being assaulted is said to be of Kandivali. Charkop Police are investigating it,” said Prashant Kamble, a BMC supervisor.
According to Indian media, the BMC has been imposing a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a face mask in public places.
The incident comes a day after the state of Maharashtra in India reported more than 25,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday.