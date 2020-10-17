Another woman ‘tortured, gang-raped’ in Punjab’s Gojra

GOJRA: A woman was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by two men at gunpoint in Punjab’s Gojra Tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the woman has claimed that she was gang-raped and tortured by two armed men when she was going to Toba Tek Singh with her husband from Sadhar – located near Faisalabad.

“Two armed men stopped us near Gojra and took me to nearby fields where they tortured and raped me at gunpoint,” she told the police.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started a search operation for the arrest of culprits

In a separate incident of gang-rape reported in Lahore on October 1, a young woman waiting for transport to commute at Jaranwala Road was allegedly gang-raped by six men.

The woman was waiting for the conveyance at the Jaranwala Road in the limits of PS Mangatwala, after the bus, she was traveling in went out of order.

Moments after, she was given a lift by passing by car on the road. The woman was intoxicated by the men traveling in the car and was gang-raped by six men.

The incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls of strict action against the culprits.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

