Woman ditches first husband to marry Raiwind man but ends up killing him

LAHORE: A woman shot a man dead for refusing to marry her in the Raiwind area on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

شادی سے انکار پر خاتون نے نوجوان کو قتل کردیا شادی سے انکار پر خاتون نے نوجوان کو قتل کردیا #ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The local police said the incident took place in the Mission Colony where the woman, named Fiza, killed Muddasir.

They said the deceased had promised to marry the woman after which she got a divorce from her first husband to tie the knot with him.

Muddasir, however, did an about-turn by marrying another woman, which angered Fiza who shot him dead in revenge.

The woman later surrendered in the police station concerned along with the weapon she used to kill the man.

Subsequently, she was taken into custody and a murder case registered against her.

Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest at a local graveyard after funeral prayers.

