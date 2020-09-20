Web Analytics
WATCH: Woman captures ‘ghostly face’ while filming ‘haunted’ house   

A woman recorded a short clip of an abandoned house while on a hike without knowing that the video- which has now gone viral on Tik Tok- showed a ghostly face.

She sent the video clip to her daughter, Rebecca, who immediately noticed an unusual thing, only to find out later that it was a child’s face peering out of one of the windows of the ‘deserted’ house.


She shared the video on TikTok with a caption reading: “My mom sent me this video of a mansion she found on a hike and I just noticed a FACE in the window. #haunted.”

The video has so far garnered over two million views as it shows the running commentary of the mother while showing the mansion.

“Look what I found. This is in Carmel. Someone told me it’s the Murphy house. I don’t know who the Murphys were but I don’t think they’ve lived here for a while because it looks pretty deserted,” she says.

“It must have been gorgeous in its day. I could just imagine walking around here in some fancy dress. It’s just amazing, it’s just beautiful,” she adds.

But when she gets a little closer to the house, a ghostly face of what appears to be a child could be seen in the top left-hand corner window.

The clip initially didn’t fit well with the Tik Tok audience as they termed it a prank, however, later the mystery surrounding the matter was resolved after it emerged that a doll’s head was kept in the window to keep the tourists away.

Rebecca also posted an update video showing a mannequin head in the window.

