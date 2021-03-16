Woman spots ghostly figure at grandchild’s bedside, photo goes viral

In an eerie moment, a woman was shocked after she went through the recordings of a camera she fitted at her grandchild’s bedside, spotting a ghostly figure a few inches from her.

Tory McKenzie, a grandmother from Las Vegas, had set up a motion-activated camera at her son’s house after getting to know her granddaughter Amber had been ‘talking’ to an unseen entity.

The camera recorded all the activities in the room but nothing unusual was reported.

However, days after it, she again went through the footage and was terrified to spot a mysterious figure standing at the bedside of her granddaughter.

Her detailed explanation and the screenshots were picked up by some Parnaromal research groups on Facebook.

“It was so shocking when I saw it. I had to do a double-take. The first thing I saw was horns on its head, so you immediately think it’s the devil or a demon,” she said.

“When we caught videos of the orbs we thought it was a family member looking after the kids, but that picture, I have no idea. It’s terrifying. I showed the kids and my 13-year-old son was scared by it. I ran over to the house and showed my eldest son. We were just in shock and he couldn’t explain it either,” she added.

She added that her two-year-old granddaughter isn’t scared of the ghostly figure and thinks it’s her friend.

Many social media users commented on the snapshots and urged Tory and her family to get help or leave the house. The snapshots have now gone viral on social media, with users speculating what the figure actually is.

