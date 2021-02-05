Woman gives birth to baby on hospital premises in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: In a shocking incident, a woman gave birth to baby on the premises of a hospital after the staff at the health facility allegedly refused to treat her, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the woman delivered a baby on the premises of Chelhar hospital after allegedly being denied entry by the hospital staff.

Meanwhile, Tharparkar deputy commissioner formed a committee headed by District Health Office Dr Gordhan Das to probe the matter. He directed the committee to submit its investigation report as soon as possible.

“Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the deputy commissioner added.

Last year on November 29, in what demonstrated an abysmal state of public medical facilities across Sindh province, a lady in labor had to deliver her child in a nearby shrine because the on-duty hospital doctor was absent.

The pregnant woman had visited that day a public hospital in Mirpur Bhatoro, however, upon finding out there was no lady doctor in the house to tend to her, the lady, unable to afford an alternative, had to deliver her child within the premises of a nearby shrine.

