Woman breaks glass cup over man’s head for not preparing meal timely

In an apparent domestic violence incident, a woman allegedly broke a glass cup over a man’s head after the latter did not prepare the dinner meal before she woke up.

The incident occurred at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina state of the United States.

According to a police report, they responded to the 1100 block of North Oak Street for reports of an assault. The victim while narrating the incident said that the assailant, Stacy Rose Zelaya-Sheff, was asleep and when she woke up, she got mad at him because the dinner he was making wasn’t finished yet.

The woman allegedly started yelling at the victim and slapped him in the face, and when he tried to walk away, she broke a glass cup over the back of his head, the police report read.

Police said they observed a bleeding cut on the back of his head, along with some shattered glass on his neck and shirt.

Zelaya-Sheff is also accused of taking the victim’s phone and throwing it on the floor, breaking the screen, police said.

The victim told police after his phone got broken he started walking to the police department for help but got lost on the way, causing a delay in reporting. When police went to the incident location, Zelaya-Sheff answered the door and appeared intoxicated, according to the police report.

She claimed she didn’t know what officers were talking about when she was asked about the incident. She was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

According to the police report, Zelaya-Sheff had no prior convictions for domestic violence.

