Woman goes into cardiac arrest aboard a PIA flight

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight headed to Riyadh from Sialkot became witness to an unfortunate incident on Monday when a passenger onboard went into cardiac arrest, ARY News reported.

A female passenger onboard the flight suffered from a stroke thus making the plane undertake an emergency landing.

The aircraft was made to land at the Doha airport while the patient was tended to at once during flight by the flight staff, said the spokesman of the national carrier.

The woman was then offloaded and immediate healthcare facilities were ordered for her on an emergency basis.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Monday said that the World Bank is willing to invest in the PIA.

Talking in a meeting of the PIA’s Board of Directors, Arshad Malik said the administration of the PIA has managed to drop down the losses of the national flag-carrier, adding that two more aircrafts have been added in the PIA’s fleet.

The CEO PIA said the World Bank has showed its consent to invest in the Pakistan International Airlines, while several pacts of collaboration have been signed with banks .

