Woman grows eye-lash like hairs out of her gums

Doctors found eye-lash like hairs grew out of an Italian woman’s gums which is the fifth case to ever be reported, however, they believed it a polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The unidentified 25-year-old woman had first sought help 10 years ago for PCOS.

However, the hormonal treatment, at last, stopped the eyelashes growing and the woman’s hairy mouth worsened after she came off her PCOS medication.

The doctors were left clueless even after looked at samples of her gum tissue under the microscope.

The cells that line the inside of the mouth and skin cells on the body which sprout hair are different, but may cross over, the team suggested.

Doctors at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli in Italy treated the woman with gingival hirsutism, Science Alert reports.

The woman first went to the doctor in 2009, aged 15. She had hairs in the mouth, as well as on the chin and neck. The condition causes the woman to grow excess hair in places such as their chest, as well as weight gain, acne and sometimes infertility.

For unknown reasons, she stopped taking medication for her PCOS, at which point her gingival hirsutism came back more severe.

This is the first time gingival hirsutism has been reported in a woman in medical literature. Five men have been reported with the condition.

PCOS was ruled out as the ’cause’ of gingival hirsutism, although was thought to fuel the severity, because PCOS is not diagnosed in men.

A year on the woman’s condition had worsened, with hairs growing between even more teeth on the top and bottom.

It’s not clear if the woman recovered or if she was treated.

The authors wrote: ‘Although no systemic cause seemed to exist in some cases reported in the literature, in our case, it was important to perform a deep investigation.’

The case was published in the journal Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology, Oral Radiology.

