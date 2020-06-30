Woman held for facilitating robbery in her home

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a woman allegedly involved in facilitating a robbery bid at her home in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

Divulging details of the criminal activity, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Sadozai claimed that a woman identified as Humera was apprehended for her role in handing over valuables from her house to her brother.

“She was indebted to her brother and decided to pay it off by handing over gold jewelry and cash amount from her home to him,” said the SSP.

The brother orchestrated the entire plan and suggested her to handover the valuables to a person sent by him and later claim that it was looted during a dacoity bid inside the house.

The woman acted as per the plan and informed the police of a robbery bid at her home.

We thoroughly investigated the matter and found out no traces of dacoity inside the premises, the SSP said. “During further investigation, the woman admitted her crime,” said the police official.

In a similar incident in April 2019, suspects robbed property’s documents, saving certificates worth Rs4.8mn, jewelry, valuables, and Rs70,000 from a house in the Landhi area of Karachi.

The victim approached the local police and lodged the first information report (FIR) about the robbery at the concerned police station. The police launched investigation from different angles and found clues that a member of the house was involved in the robbery.

During the investigations, the police took a suspect, Mubasher into custody who confessed to his involvement in the robbery.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, on Wednesday, told the journalists that the suspect, Mubasher, after being disinherited by his grandfather robbed his own house in Landhi. He said that Mubasher along with his friends looted the property documents and other valuables from his own house.

