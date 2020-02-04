A video showing a man holding a mother on gunpoint as her son is forced to collect belongings from Churchgoers in the middle of prayer has gone viral.

The incident occurred in Brazil where two men entered a church in the middle of evening prayer and ordered the churchgoers to give up all of their personal belongings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A person was seen filming the happening secretly as one of the suspects is seen holding the mother at gunpoint against a wall and asking his son to collect the belongings in a bag.

A young boy could be seen approaching the congregants under orders of the gunman and filling a backpack with their possessions.

The gun-totting church thief then instructed the woman that was sitting next to him to walk over and sit next to the rest of the worshipers before he followed her.

He then appears to look search through the bag before escaping the church. The authorities have begun a search for the culprits in an incident that saw no injuries and shots being fired.

The video has raised concern in the country that has witnessed similar incidents of firing in the Church premises claiming precious lives. Calls have been renewed to beef up security at the entry and exit points in order to avoid the repetition of such unfortunate incidents.

