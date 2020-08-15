Woman injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army once again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), injuring a woman, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, the ceasefire violation from Indian troops was carried in Khuiratta sector along the LOC.

One woman sustained injuries in the firing incident from across the border, the army’s media wing said as Pakistani Army responded to the Indian shelling and targeted the Indian post along the LoC.

On August 05, In yet another ceasefire violation, an 18-year-old girl embraced martyrdom and as many as six civilians including two women were injured in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, the Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC targeting civil population in Hot Spring Sector.

Read More: Civilian injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

The statement read that an 18 years old girl, resident of Fatehpur village embraced martyrdom while six innocent people including two women and two girls got injured in Fatehpur and Tahi villages.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and target those posts which initiated fire, said the ISPR, adding that Indian troops have committed 1877 Ceasefire violations this year so far in which 15 innocent civilians including six women and five children were martyred while 144 people got injured including 46 women and 37 children.

