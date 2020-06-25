Woman injured in Indian firing from across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In yet another ceasefire violation, a woman was injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to the unprovoked firing by Indian army troops from across the restive Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Karela sector along the LoC targeting civilian population.

Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Karela Sector along #LOC targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Batla Mathrani village, an innocent woman sustained serious injuries.

Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent woman sustained serious injuries, said the ISPR. The woman has been shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire, read the statement.

Earlier on June 21, a 13-year-old girl had been martyred while her mother and a 12-year-old boy got injured when Indian army troops had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a Twitter statement had said: “Indian Army troops [resorted to] unprovoked CFV [ceasefire violation] in Hajipir & Bedori Sectors along #LOC last night targeting civil population.”

“A 13 yrs old girl, village Mehnsar, Bedori Sector, embraced shahadat, her mother & 12 yrs old boy got injured,” the military’s media wing had said, adding the Pakistan Army troops had responded effectively to Indian firing.

