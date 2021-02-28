Woman orders iPhone 12 Pro Max, receives apple-flavoured yogurt

In an online order going horribly wrong, a woman was shocked after she supposedly received an apple-flavoured yogurt after paying online for an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The incident occurred with a customer in China’s Anhui Province as she took to Chinese social media app Weibo to make the disclosure.

In the video, the woman claims she paid 10,099 yuan for the iPhone 12 Pro Max (256G) on Apple’s official website on February 16.

Two days later a box arrived, but instead of the Apple product, she received an apple-flavoured yogurt.

The woman said she didn’t directly receive the package from the courier, it was left in a parcel locker inside her residential community.

An Express Mail Service (EMS) customer service staffer, which delivered the parcel, and an Apple spokesperson told the local news outlet that the incident is under investigation.

Read More: WATCH: Man jumps into icy water to rescue his iPhone

The local police have also been involved in the probe and had termed it an apparent theft case.

The disclosure, however, has sparked a debate as to what would have possibly happened with the parcel before it was picked up by the customer.

Some users weighed up the possibility that someone had swapped out the phone during the delivery process, while others guessed the woman may have unknowingly purchased the iPhone from a fake site disguised as Apple’s “official” one.

Comments

comments