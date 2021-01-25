WATCH: Woman yells at PML-N’s Ishaq Dar outside his London residence

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar was confronted by a woman outside his London home who accused the former finance minister of protecting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In a video making rounds on social media, it can be seen that woman accusing absconding former finance minister and former prime minister of looting the nation’s wealth.

“You (Dar) can save Nawaz Sharif here but won’t be able to do it in front of Allah,” the woman said to Ishaq Dar.

“Be ashamed, be afraid of Allah,” the woman can be heard saying to Dar. “You have looted people,” the woman can be heard yelling at the PML-N leader.

The video showed Dar going to his home without responding to the woman.

However, Ishaq Dar’s son Ali Dar respond to the woman and said “you [should] be ashamed, you are leveling [false] allegations against people.”

It may be mentioned here that Dar had been declared a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from the hearings of the different cases. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

