Woman killed by brothers in Rawalpindi after heated argument

RAWALPINDI: In another tragic incident of a domestic dispute, a woman was allegedly killed by her brothers in Rawalpindi after a heated argument between them, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred in Shahpur Syedan area of Rawalpindi where a woman had a heated argument with her brothers, which led to them opening fire on her.

The husband of the woman said that his wife and brothers-in-law had a heated argument a day back over which they opened fire on her.

The woman died on the spot and her body was shifted to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that they had collected evidence from the spot and started a search for the alleged culprits.

In a somewhat similar incident on February 12, police said a man has allegedly killed his sister in the name of honor after she came to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband.

According to the police, the accused Liaquat killed his sister by choking her with bare hands after he took her out of their parents’ house ‘to drop her to husband’.

The deceased Jutti Bibi had an altercation with her husband, police said, following which she left her home and arrived at her parents’.

Liaquat had actually told his family he’s taking Jutti Bibi to drop her at her house but when she disappeared and didn’t show up, the family contacted the police.

Read More: Man shoots dead wife, sister, attempts suicide in Ahmedpur Sharqia

After Thana Garh Police investigated the matter and detained the victim’s brother Liaquat, he confessed to killing her, police claimed.

Liaquat had not only choked her to death but also buried her in a grave he dug in a nearby cemetery, police said, adding that after the probe, he identified the spot where he buried the body.

Police after they recovered the body, shifted it to a local hospital for a due procedure.

Comments

comments