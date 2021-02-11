Horrific Video: Woman killed after getting dragged into meat grinder  

In a horrific incident, a woman employee was killed after her hand got trapped in part of the machinery and she was pulled into a meat grinder in a poultry factory in Russia.

According to the details, the woman worker was moving chicken carcasses from one conveyor to another when her hand got trapped in the machine and she was sucked into the meat mincer in Belousovo.

The CCTV footage showed the moment she was dragged into the machine.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Employees of the plant who came running from her screams could no longer help her,” investigation officials said, adding that the employee died on the spot.

According to the preliminary report, the woman died from chest wounds after being sucked into the grinder, Mail Online reported.

The case came to light as officials released findings of an investigation which found a slew of safety breaches due to ‘negligence’.

‘There were no protective shields on the machine and there was free access to its rotating mechanisms,’ said the committee. Legal action is expected against the poultry farm and an organisation responsible for providing workers for the plant.

Comments

comments