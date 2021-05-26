Woman killed for ‘not paying mobile phone’s installment’ in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed allegedly for not paying mobile’s installment in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a shopkeeper accompanied by his employees arrived at the woman’s house and demanded of the family to pay Rs 800 as a monthly installment of the mobile phone which they had bought from his shop.

After a verbal brawl, the shopkeeper opened fire on them and resultantly, the woman died on the spot while his husband and brother-in-law sustained bullet injuries. Meanwhile, the assailants managed to escape from the scene.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident. The police claimed to have arrested a suspect named Waqar.

