Woman killed for demanding share in inheritance in Karachi  

KARACHI: In a gruesome murder, a woman was beaten to death by her own brothers for demanding share in inheritance in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, the brutal act took place in Karachi’s Landhi Town, when Huma Maheen asked her brothers to give her rightful share in her father’s property.

The demand turned her brothers furious and they subjected the woman to severe torture, the police added. Later, the woman was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have registered a case on the behalf of her husband and launched investigations into the murder.

Read More: Greedy son kills stepmother, four siblings over property in Jhelum

Earlier on February 25, a man had killed his stepmother and four siblings over property dispute in Jhelum.

Police had said the incident occurred in the Budhar area of the city where Sadaqat had shot dead his stepmother and four siblings while they were on their way home from Mirpur.

The police had said that his cruel act was motived by greed for the family property. The dead bodies had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Jhelum for medico-legal formalities.

Comments

comments