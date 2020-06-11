Woman kills 6-year-old son, jumps off house

In a shocking event, a woman allegedly stabbed her six-year-old son to death with a kitchen knife in Shahkot town of Jalandhar district, India, because she thought he loved his grandmother more than her.

As per reports, the mother, Kulwinder Kaur (30) attempted suicide after killing her only child by jumping off the roof of her double-storeyed house at Sohal Jagir village in Shahkot sub-division on Monday night but survived.

Kulwinder sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Nakodar. She is reportedly out of danger.

Kulwinder’s husband works in Italy and was planning to take his wife and son Arashpreet Singh along. She lived at the village along with her in-laws and son but her relations with her mother-in-law, Charanjit Kaur, were strained.

According to the family members, the woman and the mother-in-law would fight over petty issues.

The night before the incident, they fought as well.

A case of murder was registered against her at the Shahkot police station.

