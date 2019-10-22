Woman kills husband over domestic issue in Pakpattan

RAWALPINDI: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her son in Pakpattan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the woman killed her husband over a domestic issue at 32-S village area of Pakpattan. Rescue officials and police, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police, on the behalf of the deceased’s brother, registered a case into the murder and initiated investigations.

Read More: Hyderabad woman kills husband over plans to contract second marriage

Earlier on August 2, a woman had allegedly killed her husband with the help of one of her friends over planning to contract a second marriage in Hyderabad.

Police relayed the suspect had shot dead her spouse, identified as Hamza, who was busy preparing for a second marriage.

During preliminary interrogation, according to the police, the woman had said she and her husband had tied the knot out of their own free will two years back. She had said the man was planning to contract another marriage with the consent of his family members.

The alleged murderer confessed that she had called her husband to her friend, Sara’s house from where they took him to the Gulistan-e-Jauhar road and had shot him dead.

An FIR had been registered on a complaint of the deceased’s brother.

Comments

comments