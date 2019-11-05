KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man openly attacked his wife with a knife in Landhi area of Karachi, leaving her seriously injured and unconscious, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, the man took her wife from their Patel Para residence to Landhi and then stabbed her multiple times at a deserted place, leaving her seriously injured.

The victim, while speaking to ARY News, said that she had recently moved to Karachi along with her husband and had rented a house in Patel Para. Four days ago, her husband misbehaved with her and threatened her with a knife over a domestic dispute.

“He held a knife by my neck and said will you obey me? I said yes, he then took me to Landhi in a rickshaw and after reaching a deserted place, started stabbing me with a dagger. He ran away, thinking I was dead but then some area residents took me to Jinnah hospital and contacted my relatives,” said the woman.

The victim and her relatives added that for four days, they went from pillar to post to get a criminal case registered against her husband Furqan but succeeded in their attempts today as the case was lodged in Sharafi Goth police station.

Comments

comments