Woman KP MPA shares photo while casting ballot during Senate elections

PESHAWAR: A woman lawmaker from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Wednesday took a picture of her ballot paper while casting her vote during Senate elections and send it to a candidate on a technocrat seat, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman MPA took the photo from the polling booth and send it to a Senate candidate from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on a technocrat seat.

The woman in her message also congratulated the candidate.

In a similar action earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sher Zaman was barred from casting his vote for the Senate elections at the Sindh Assembly after a mobile phone was seized from his possession.

The Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said an electronic device was recovered from the PTI lawmaker’s possession when he was going to cast his ballot. Subsequently, the presiding officer barred him from casting his vote.

Read More: Nayyar Bukhari complains code of conduct breach in letter to CEC

Chaos erupted in the Sindh Assembly after the MPA was found carrying his cellphone in violation of the ECP rules. Murtaza Wahab said the lawmaker violated the ECP’s code of conduct, adding the ruling PTI’s own MPAs are unhappy with the party leadership.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani claimed Khurram Sher Zaman was taking a picture of his ballot with his mobile phone.

