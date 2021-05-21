Woman-making-chapatis-in-pressure-cooker-goes-viral-on-social-media

Making perfectly round chapatis, or gol roti as it said in the local lingo, is an art not just everyone masters and thus anyone who has the patience and perseverance to achieve this milestone feels the pride to brag about it.

The only known way so far to make a chapati is through a griddle, a board and a rolling pin. But, what if someone came up with a hack to make a perfectly round roti in a pressure cooker instead?

Well, an Indian woman has done just that in a now viral video as she cooks chapatis in a pressure cooker and without it being a disappointment.

In this video, the chapati maker places the pressure cooker on the stove and put in it the rolled chapatis and closes its lid. She keeps it inside to be cooked for two minutes and when the time is up, she takes three perfectly cooked and not to mention rightly edible chapatis out to serve them on a clean plate.

There literally didn’t seem any difference between the chapati cooked on a griddle and the one cooked in the pressure cooker.

