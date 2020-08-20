Woman martyred in Indian firing from across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In yet another ceasefire violation, a 70-year-old woman embraced martyrdom in unprovoked Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Thursday quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Sabzkot sector along the LoC targeting civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, Jan Bibi,70, resident of Village Khui embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively, targeting those Indian posts which had initiated fire, read the statement.

Earlier on August 15, Indian Army had once again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), injuring a woman.

According to the ISPR, the ceasefire violation from Indian troops had been carried in Khuiratta sector along the LOC.

One woman had sustained injuries in the firing incident from across the border, the army’s media wing said as Pakistani Army responded to the Indian shelling and targeted the Indian post along the LoC.

