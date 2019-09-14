Woman martyred, six injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A woman was martyred and six others sustained injuries as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a woman identified as Fatima bibi was martyred, while six others including four women sustained injuries as Indian forces targeted the civilian population in Nakyal and Jandrot sectors.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, said a press release.

Earlier today, in another ceasefire violation by Indian forces, a brave soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred as Indian troops resorted to “unprovoked” firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipir sector of Haveli district.

Read More: Four security personnel martyred in firing incidents on western border

The soldier was identified as Havaldar Nasir Hussain, who hailed from Narowal in Punjab, the military’s media wing said.

Havaldar Nasir Hussain had been serving the Pakistan Army for 16 years, as per ISPR.

Comments

comments