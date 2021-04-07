KOHAT: A woman suspect has been arrested for her alleged role in the murder of a three-year-old girl Hareem Fatima in the Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to sources having knowledge of the investigation process, the woman was arrested and confessed that she had murdered Hareem Fatima after her marriage proposal was refused by the child’s father.

“The father of Hareem Fatima does not want his brother to marry the suspect and rejected her proposal, which promoted the woman to take an extreme step,” they said.

A major development in the case came on March 28 after the police acquired the CCTV footage of the incident showing a veiled woman taking away the girl.

According to the footage, a woman wearing a veil could be spotted alongside the girl as both moved in a similar direction from where the body of Hareem Fatima was later recovered by police.

The police have tried to trace the suspect from the footage and had claimed that they had tightened the noose around the culprits and would soon arrest them.

A day before acquiring the CCTV footage, the police investigated the female relatives of the victim.

The Kohat police spokesman said that they have launched the probe and investigating it from all angles. “We have included some female relatives of Hareem Fatima in the inquiry process,” he said while hoping that they would soon arrest the culprits involved in the heinous act.

