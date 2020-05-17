KARACHI: A mother murdered her only daughter in cold blood on Sunday in a harrowing incident occuring on Sunday in Rizvia Society, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident is being investigated upon and a postmortem of the deceased has been ordered by the local police after the development was reported to them earlier in the day.

Apparently the mother had tried to kill herself after murdering her daughter but survived, she is severely injured and currently under treatment in a local medical facility.

The slain woman named Nuzhat married Shehryar a month prior to the murder, son-in-law to Waqar-un-Nisa who he believes tried committing suicide after murdering her only child.

It is reported that both husband and wife lived in the residential society of Rizvia together along with the mother Waqar-Un-Nisa.

Shehryar’s recorded statement on the matter reads that his mother in law opened the door for him when he returned from work and was drenched in blood and severely injured, after tending to his mother in law he went in to check up on his wife who he found dead in their bedroom.

Waqar-un-Nisa has regained conciousness and confessed to the heinous crime.

