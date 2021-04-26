WATCH: Woman paints mask on her face instead of wearing one

BALI: Setting aside all health advisories, mandatory guidelines and coronavirus-related SOPs, two social media influencers painted masks on their faces instead of wearing it and walked into a supermarket in Bali, Indonesia.

One of them filmed the other walking into the supermarket with a mask painted on her face instead of wearing one. Influencers Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se recorded the video inside a supermarket in Bali.

Leia attempted to avoid being called out by shoppers by painting her face in surgical mask colours, complete with a white line leading up to her ears to give it a real look.

The video begins with the influencer getting her face painted while she is seated in the front seat of a car. Once that is done, she steps out of the vehicle and walks past a security guard who fails to notice the fake mask, Times Now News reported.

The pair looks at the camera while they surf the aisles of the store. Unfortunately, the stunt didn’t go down well with many online viewers who called the pair irresponsible and dangerous.

After the video went viral, Indonesian immigration confirmed the pair had their passports seized and were likely to face deportation.

