A terrifying video has emerged of flyers fearing for their lives as their plane makes repeated attempts to land in the face of Storm Ciara.

Over 300 passengers were on board the Air Europa flight from Madrid to Amsterdam which took off just after 3pm on Feb 9, according to a report.

The video, shared by Dutch television news service, features one female passenger screaming hysterically as the plane attempts to reach the tarmac five times but fails to land. Eventually, the flight turns back to the airport where it took off from.

Footage shows the dimly-lit aircraft experiencing severe turbulence, shaking up and down with the woman flyer screaming. She can be heard saying “Oh My God” repeatedly.

Grote paniek aan boord van dit vliegtuig dat wilde landen op Schiphol vanavond. Door de storm lukte dat tot vijf keer toe niet. Het toestel keerde daarom terug naar Madrid.

Another passenger Mark Haagen, who had been on board, recounted the experience after landing saying “We made a restart five times at Schiphol but we were unable to land… The pilot stopped the landing twice at the very last moment and we took off again at 150 meters above the runway. really not cool.”

“People screamed and were puking. The turbulence was enormous, everything vibrated and went back and forth. The luggage few back and forth.”

The aircraft made five unsuccessful attempts to touch down at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport before the pilot decided to fly back to Madrid Barajas.

A spokeswoman for the airline said in a statement: “The Flight UX1093 from Madrid to Amsterdam couldn’t land at Amsterdam airport due to bad weather and returned to Madrid.”

“Passengers were attended to at all times, accommodated in hotels and alternatives to reach their destinations the day after were managed by our staff.”

