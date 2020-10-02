WATCH: Woman’s amazing reaction after getting job goes viral  

A woman’s reaction after getting a job during COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral and had made the day of many netizens.

The woman’s reaction was caught on the CCTV camera of the employer who shared it on his Instagram handle @dakara_spence. “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response,” the video is captioned.



In the video, the woman can be seen walking outside the office building after getting the job. She walks into the car park, stops for a moment and then breaks into a happy dance.

Netizens not only enjoyed the amazing reaction from the young girl but also applauded the employer for giving her the opportunity, which made her so much excited.

A user while commenting on the video said: “Thank you for blessing this young lady with a job that she is excited about. Continue to bless her and have her grow with her employer. I pray that she is trained to be an exceptional employee and that she does the same for someone when it’s her turn.”

