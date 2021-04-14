Woman refuses to return Rs183mn deposited in her bank account by mistake

LOUISIANA: A woman refused to return over Rs183 million that had been deposited into her bank account due to a “clerical error” in Louisiana, US.

According to the details, a clerical error had caused Charles Schwab, a major financial services corporation, to deposit more than Rs183mn into the brokerage account of Kelyn Spadoni, a former sheriff’s dispatcher, when it only meant to transfer about $82 in February.

When the bank attempted to reclaim the money, the request was rejected because the money was not available, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, is being sued by Charles Schwab in federal court. They have accused her of avoiding their calls, texts, and emails.

Spadoni who worked in a Sheriff’s office for over four years, was fired and arrested last week after she refused to return the money.

She was taken into custody on charges of theft valued at over $25,000, bank fraud, and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

Spadoni was accused of quickly moving the funds to another account and using portions of the fund to buy a new car and a house, authorities said.

Captain Rivarde, a sheriff’s spokesman, told Nola.com, “It’s not her money,” despite that it was wired to her. She has no legal claim to that money. Even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error.”

It was reported that so far, about 75% of the money has been recovered.

