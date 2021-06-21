LONDON: In a shocking incident, a woman almost lost her vision after she mistakenly poured nail glue instead of hay fever drops in her eye in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the details, Katie Beith, 35, was reportedly watching TV when she mistakenly put the fast-drying glue into her right eye.

She suffered excruciating pain after she applied the glue into her right eye and sought medical attention.

“My eye was really itchy from hay fever so I thought I would go and put some drops in quick. I couldn’t find them in my bag,” said Katie.

“I looked on the side and there was the same bottle so I just grabbed it quick, went to the mirror to put them in, and I put the tiniest amount. I thought, ‘Ooh, that burns. My eyes must be really sore’. Then I put another drop in for good measure and I thought ‘that really burns’. I instantly looked at the bottle, ran to the kitchen, and started rinsing. It was really painful,” she added.

Even though she had applied just two drops of nail glue, it was enough to close her right eye completely, The Sun reported.

Katie rushed to her neighbour’s home for help, bringing her five-year-old daughter. The mum-of-one and step-mum-of-two was bundled into her neighbour’s car and driven 15 miles to a minor injuries clinic in Ely.

