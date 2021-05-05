VIDEO: Woman sets home on fire with person inside, watches it burn

MARYLAND: In a horrific incident, a woman allegedly set ablaze her house while another woman was inside before sitting in a lawn chair and watching it burning down in Maryland.

In the video, Gail Metwally, 47, can be seen sitting on the lawn with a book in her lap in Elkton. She is watching her house burning down.

After a few minutes, Metwally walked away from the scene. While the home was on fire, a woman in a basement window starts yelling for help and bystanders safely assist her out the window. Later the woman was as Blenda Holbrook, 52.

An unknown person said during the video, “I cannot actually believe my eyes. I cannot actually believe it. And she’s sitting there, just chillin’, watching the house go up in flames. Oh my God.”

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, witnesses told police that Metwally set multiple fires at the home and then sat down on a lawn chair in the front yard while the house burned. A video taken by a bystander appears to show Metwally arguing with a male before the fire; the altercation turned physical when the unknown male poured water on the suspect. Minutes later, the fire erupted.

Police found Metwally near the scene and detained her for questioning. She was taken to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack, Delaware Online reported.

Metwally is now behind bars at the Cecil County Detention Center. She’s been charged with attempted murder, arson, assault, and related charges.

Authorities said four people, including Metwally, lived in the home. Two of the residents weren’t home when the incident happened.

Comments

comments