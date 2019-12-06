Woman shot in face for stopping dance at wedding event

A dancer has been shot in the face by a man over stop performing at a wedding ceremony in India.

The incident took place on December 1 in a village in Uttar Pradesh (UP) where a female dancer was shot in the face by a man when she paused dance on a stage.

The shooter fled from the crime scene immediately and still on the run, BBC reported on Friday. The dancer was later taken to the hospital.

According to the report, the woman is seen dancing on a stage in a video. A gunshot was heard when she pauses. The woman was seen falling down while holding her face. Police said the shooter will be arrested soon as he has been identified in the video widely being shared on social platforms.

In India, wedding violence is a common phenomenon where many guests carry guns for aerial firing for celebrating the occasion.

Earlier in 2016, a pregnant woman had been killed after being shot in the stomach during a dance performance at wedding ceremony in the northern state of India’s Punjab.

