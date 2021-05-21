Woman fumes after finding out a sofa she sold for Rs75,000 is worth over Rs3mn

ILLINOIS: In a shocking incident, a woman fumed after selling a tatty old sofa for Rs 75,000 and then discovered that it was worth over Rs 3 million in Illinois, US.

In a TikTok video, Jules Schreiner, sharing her tale of woe, claimed that she got a huge white corner sofa for free and put it up on Facebook Marketplace for Rs Rs75,000.

She said, “A guy picked it up and bought it within seconds.” Later, the person who bought the couch posted it on Instagram, mentioning the brand of the sofa.

When Jules Googled the brand, she was left baffled. The sofa was worth more than Rs3 million. She claimed that the sofa was designed by Vladimir Kagan, an icon of mid-century modern American furniture design, Times Now News reported.

“Thought I had got a great deal on FB market place but you know things are always too good to be true,” she captioned the post.

The post has gone viral on social media, with netizens leaving all sorts of reactions.

One user said, “Crazy a couch could be that expensive lol.” Another wrote, “Ok so from now on, we are going to look for name brands on the things we buy ok? LOL then we are going to google them.”

