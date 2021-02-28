Woman stabs bridegroom during marriage ceremony

NAWABSHAH: A woman on Sunday attacked a bridegroom with a knife during a wedding function in Nawabshah district of the Sindh province, inflicting serious wounds to him, ARY NEWS reported quoting police.

According to police, the woman attacked the groom as the event was ongoing at a wedding hall in Nawabshah, causing a stampede on the occasion with everyone trying to save themselves from the attacker.

“We have taken the woman who attacked the bridegroom into our custody and shifted her to a police station,” they said adding that the injured man was shifted to the PMC hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that they were investigating the matter will all angles to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

In a similar incident, a person was killed while another got wounded in a firing incident in Karachi’s Keamari district on February 14.

Read More: Underage groom dies after returning from police lock-up

According to the police, shots were fired at the car of a bridegroom near Massan Chowrangi, as a result of which, he was injured while a 12-year-old boy got killed.

The groom identified as Asfandyar was returning home with his wedding procession (barat) from Malir when his car was shot at. He has been shifted to a private hospital where he is stated to be out of danger.

While no first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged as yet nor have the police recorded statements of the groom or his family members, a police official said the shooting incident appears to be a result of personal enmity.

Comments

comments