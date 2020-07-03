Woman had stepfather killed for insurance money

In order to receive money from his insurance policy, a woman allegedly got her stepfather murdered in Florida.

According to the police, 59-year-old Terrance Gibson had been killed by a hit-man hired by his stepdaughter after the insurance company increased the amount from $25,000 to $750,000,

Gibson had been killed on January 31, 2019 when he was in a vacant lot on Euclid Avenue hanging out at a campfire with a group of people.

Suddenly, a masked man had reached their and opened fire on Gibson, killing him at the spot. The assailant had managed to escape from the scene after killing the 59-year-old man.

The police registered a case and launched investigations into the murder. During the investigations, the officials found her stepdaughter involved in the assassination.

The police officials said that Gibson was killed in a murder-for-hire orchestrated by his stepdaughter Myesha Williams,31.

She was charged with first-degree premeditated murder after police said she set up the killing. The officials said that Williams’ boyfriend, Perry Stanley Sr., 43, of Apopka, was the suspected shooter and will also be charged with murder.

