Woman thrashes 62-year-old father over petty issue

In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old man was thrashed by his own daughter for asking questions about the purchase of a big handwash bottle in India.

The incident took place in Vasna area of Ahmedabad on Saturday. Payal, who had divorced her husband about four years ago and since then she has been living with her parents, went for a shopping trip. Besides other items, she also bought a big bottle of handwash.

When she returned home, her father Jayesh Dave asked, “What was the need for it?”

She started shouting at his father for asking the question and he told her not to scream, she didn’t take it kindly and thrashed him. She found a wooden spoon and attacked her father with it. Dave suffered injuries to his feet and hand.

Later, Jayesh Dave approached the police and lodged an FIR against her daughter. Taking action on the report, the police launched investigations into the matter.

