Court extends bail of woman who threatened cop in Karachi

KARACHI: The City Court on Wednesday extended bail of a woman, who threatened and abused an on-duty traffic policeman after being stopped over traffic violations, last week, ARY News reported.

The woman appeared before the court for an extension in her bail. Apprising the court the woman said, she did not violated traffic laws intentionally.

The court while directing the woman to obey traffic laws in the future, extended her bail. It may be noted that she was granted bail against security bond of Rs.50,000.

It may be noted that the woman was caught on camera threatening and abusing the traffic cop last week, when she was stopped in Karachi’s area of Khayaban-e-Shahbaz of DHA over violating traffic laws.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman had threatened, misbehaved and used foul language against the policeman, who asked to show her license or the CNIC over traffic rules violations.

Read more: Ex-administrator Karachi Fahim Zaman threatens, abuses policemen in red zone

Back in the month of April, this year, a scuffle erupted at Karachi’s stadium road, when a traffic policeman asked citizen not to park his vehicle at the wrong side of the road.

The matter took place when a youth parked his vehicle on the wrong side of the road. Initially, the cop and the youth exchanged hot words which later turned into a street fight.

Comments

comments