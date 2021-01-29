VIDEO: Woman throws herself on top of her minor son after gunman opens fire

In a bid to save the life of her four-year-old son, a pregnant woman throws herself on top of her child after a gunman opened fire at a burger stand in Brazil.

According to the details, Rafaela Dantas was having meal along with her husband, four-year-old son and friends at burger stand in the federal district town of Recanto das Emas on Sunday night when two armed men entered in the eatery.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the CCTV footage, the two assailants can be seen stepping into the eatery before one of them stopped a pair of diners from leaving the outdoor hamburger stand.

While announcing their intent to rob the eatery and take the customer’s belongings, the shooter aimed his gun at them, before a male customer rushed at his accomplice and tried to tackle him to the ground.

The customer then finally let up and stepped back while raising both of his hands before the gunman fired a shot in his direction and missed.

Dantas can be seen in the video lowering her son to the ground and placed him in a bearhug as the gunman’s accomplice rushed to her seating area and grabbed two cellphones and took off running.

Dantas told Brazilian news outlet G1, “It was a moment of terror. It is something we never expect to happen. In the hour of despair there, the first reaction we have is quite impulsive.”

Fortunately, none of the customers were injured during the robbery.

Comments

comments