ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an investigation against a woman over filming TikTok video inside the committee room of the office, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman, identified as Hareem Shah, filmed a TikTok video while sitting on the presidential chair inside the committee room of the Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister Office has taken notice over the matter which led the opening of an inquiry by the foreign ministry officers to get a clue of her access to the office’s conference hall.

The video went viral where Shah, who is known for her viral videos with political leaders, was seen walking around and later she got seated in the conference room.

The TikTok platform, which allows users to create and share videos of 15 seconds, is particularly popular with teenagers.

Comments

comments