ORANGE CITY, Florida: A woman has been charged with stealing money from the register by using a crowbar at the Spectrum store in Orange City, Florida.

The CCTV footages of the store showed a woman walked into the store with a crowbar and used it to pry open the registers. Five witnesses have seen the robbery where the woman grabbed the money and walked out.

According to a report, the local police responded to an armed robbery at the Spectrum location at about 12:31 pm on Tuesday.

The witnesses said that the woman came into the store earlier in the morning with a man and asked for a refund for a payment she was not credited.

An employee told the woman that the money in her account was used to pay charges that were past due on her account.

The woman was then told of a phone number that she could call, said a report published by Fox 8. Later, she left and came in again and spoke with another staff member about the refund.

But when she came back a third time to the Spectrum, she allegedly yelled while holding the crowbar, “Where’s my money? I’m getting my money” and “I’m going to get my money one way or another.”

She pried open the first register by using the crowbar where she saw no money. She then walked over to a second register and grabbed all of the bills in the first section, which added up to $510, and left.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Witnesses say they saw her get into a vehicle and drive away.

The suspect vehicle was identified by the investigators to trace her location and she was charged with criminal mischief for the damage to the registers and armed robbery.

