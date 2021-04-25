Woman nearly loses her vision after mistaking nail glue for eye drops

A woman from Michigan has nearly lost her vision after she mistook a bottle of nail glue for eye drops while using it for dry eyes after she slept with her contact lenses.

Yacedrah Williams said that she mistook nail gue for eye drops after she slept with her contact lenses in and woke up at 1 am on April 15. She reached for her purse and grabbed a bottle of what she believed to be eye drops.

Instead, she took out a similarly sized white bottle of nail glue which she uses to repair broken fingernails. The glue gave a burning sensation and she felt the liquid crystalise over her contact lenses, creating a scratching sensation inside her eye.

She asked her husband to call the emergency services.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I was like, ‘oh my goodness,’ and it dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away and it sealed my eye shut. I just started throwing cold water and I was trying to pull my eyes apart, but I couldn’t. And I was just screaming for him to call 911,” Williams told WXYZ-TV.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors opened her eye and remove her contact lens in a two-to-three-hour procedure. The doctors told her that her contact lenses likely saved her vision.

“They said that contacts saved my vision. They kept saying, ‘you’ll probably lose your lashes,’ which I did because they had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid,” Williams said.

