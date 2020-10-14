Woman waits three hours outside hospital with mother’s body for post mortem

BAHAWALPUR: A woman in Punjab’s Uch Sharif was denied post mortem of her mother by the govt hospital, who was killed by her husband over a domestic issue on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

According to details, a daughter of deceased mother waited for three hours outside the rural health center in Uch Sharif for post mortem of her mother but no one came to her help.

The woman was killed by her husband on Wednesday morning over ‘Haq Meher’ dispute in South Punjab’s Uch Sharif. The police had shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

The girl begged and requested doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital for her mother’s post mortem but no one showed mercy.

