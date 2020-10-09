Woman wanted by police in millions of rupees fraud arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Friday claimed to have apprehended a woman allegedly involved in millions of rupees fraud from Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the woman identified as Nadia was wanted by police in nine cases of fraud, registered in various police stations of the capital.

The police said that the woman was arrested by the Secretariat police station in Islamabad. “She is booked in various cases in Golra, Margalla, Kohsar, and Secretariat police stations,” they said adding she was also declared an absconder by a court.

They further said that the woman is also wanted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In another recent incident, an 18-year old girl involved in motorbike lifting in Karachi has been sent to jail on judicial remand on October 07.

Police arrested Beenish alias Kattu, who is also a boxer, from Mauripur Road’s ‘P’ bus stop on Tuesday. The accused, 18-year-old, used to lift motorcycles with two other accomplices while dressing like a boy.

The girl has disclosed that Wasit alias Dada and Chhotu 14, have been other two members of her gang of three, officials said. Only Wasit has been above 20 years of age in the gang.

Beenish alias Kattu also learns boxing at a boxing club in Lyari, according to police.

Beenish was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate West on October 07, where the investigation officer in his report presented before the court stated that Beenish was associated with a gang involved in lifting motorcycles and snatching in the city.

Her two accomplices ‘Chotto’ and ‘Dadda’ are still at large, the report said.

