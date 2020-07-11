Woman wins lottery using numbers from a dream

CANBERRA: An Australian woman has won a $700,000 lottery prize after dreaming the winning numbers 15 years ago.

The woman said that she had dreamt the numbers around 15 years ago, adding that she had been playing them ever since.

“The numbers came to me in a dream about 15 years ago, I literally saw them appear one by one, and I’ve been playing them in that exact order ever since,” she said.

The ticket she purchased for the July 6 Gold Lotto drawing bore the same numbers she has been using for years, United Press International reported.

“I knew they were my numbers because I’ve been marking them on my entries for so long, probably for more than a decade.”

She said, “The numbers have always been good to me, I’ve always won little amounts over the years but now this. It’s amazing!”

“I’ve always wanted to be in a position where I can help my family, and now I am,” the woman added.

