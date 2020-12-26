Woman wins over Rs12mn with decades-old lottery numbers

CANBERRA: An Australian woman scooped over Rs12 million lottery jackpot after buying tickets bearing the same set of numbers for decades.

According to the details, the woman, a resident of Glenelg, once again chosen the same digits she had been playing for years. She did not know that the set of numbers will change her fortune this time. She said, “I have been playing Wednesday X Lotto since I was 21 and I have used the same numbers since then.”

“They are all my family’s birth dates. I’ve never been tempted to change them in case I stopped playing them and then they come up.”

The woman won over Rs12 million from the ticket she had purchased from a shop in Glenelg, United Press International reported.

She said, “I have a passion for the racing industry, and I have always wanted to own a share in a racehorse, so this will finally allow me to do that. I was about to go out for coffee with a few girlfriends, but now we might get cake, too!”

