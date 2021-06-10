Woman with world’s longest eyelash breaks own record

BEIJING: A woman broke her own world record when her longest eyelash was measured 20.5 cm (8.0 in) long in China.

According to the details, You Jianxia has held the Guinness World Record for the longest eyelash since 28 June 2016. At that time, her eyelash measured 12.4 cm (4.88 in).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Her eyelashes continued to grow over the years, and on 20 May 2021, it was confirmed that the new longest eyelash was 20.5 cm (8.0 in), said the Guinness World Records.

She said, “I first realized that my eyelashes were growing in 2015. They continue to grow slowly, becoming longer and longer.”

“I did visit medical professionals to find out why my eyelashes are longer than others people’s eyelashes. The doctor couldn’t explain this, and he felt it was really amazing.”

“I also tried to find scientific reasons such as genes or something else. However, none of my family have long eyelashes like me, so it can’t be explained,” she added.

Comments

comments