Woman’s fingers turn completely white, pictures go viral

A woman’s fingers turn completely white whenever she feels cold or is stressed over something due to an extremely rare disorder.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Julie O’Mahony, 23, shared a photo of her mum’s hands last week, writing, “Is it not the freakiest thing you’ve ever seen?”

Her mother, Monica, suffers from Raynaud’s Syndrome, a rare condition of the blood vessels in which spasm of small arteries cause episodes of reduced blood flow to end arterioles. In most cases, the fingers or toes turn white due to a lack of blood flow.

What happens is blood is unable to get to the surface of her skin, turning the affected patch white and blue.

Julie explained, “My mum suffers from a condition known as Raynaud’s Syndrome and has had it for around 20 years. It causes the blood vessels in her fingers to narrow so blood can’t get to the surface of the skin, causing them to go completely white and numb.”

“This usually happens to my mum in winter or when there’s a sudden drop in temperature. It’s definitely at its worst in January. Sometimes gloves help but if it’s anything below two-three degrees, it’ll happen regardless if she’s wearing them or not.”

Julie said her fingers start to hurt when color begins to return, Times Now News reported.

“She describes the feeling as horrendous pins and needles, at its best she describes it as uncomfortable, and at its worst, it’s very painful,” she added.

